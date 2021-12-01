Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,145,000 after purchasing an additional 106,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,255,000 after acquiring an additional 128,207 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $219.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $181.21 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

