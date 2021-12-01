Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $1.88 million and $20,007.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,422.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,697.26 or 0.08040195 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.35 or 0.00365185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.01 or 0.00996223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00083373 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.34 or 0.00404533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.70 or 0.00400024 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,177,265,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

