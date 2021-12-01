Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.51

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPID. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $80,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter worth about $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

