R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.25

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 34802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Separately, TheStreet raised R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $769.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $136,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 23.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

