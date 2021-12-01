QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Trimmed by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,206 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM opened at $180.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $188.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.