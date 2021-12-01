Qtum Trading Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $15.90 or 0.00027762 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $636.86 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000940 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,940,932 coins and its circulating supply is 98,907,129 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

