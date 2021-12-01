QNB (QNBC) & Its Competitors Financial Review

QNB (OTCMKTS: QNBC) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare QNB to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 29.20% 12.26% 1.08% QNB Competitors 28.73% 12.41% 1.26%

This table compares QNB and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $51.19 million $12.08 million 7.83 QNB Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.14

QNB’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than QNB. QNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of QNB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for QNB and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A QNB Competitors 2153 8918 7195 506 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 8.39%. Given QNB’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QNB has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

QNB has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QNB’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. QNB pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

QNB rivals beat QNB on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About QNB

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

