QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Short Interest Update

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the October 31st total of 205,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $841.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.15. QCR has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QCR will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

QCRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of QCR by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of QCR by 32.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

