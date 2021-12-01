QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Short Interest Update

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the October 31st total of 205,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $841.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.15. QCR has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QCR will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.
QCRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of QCR by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of QCR by 32.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QCR Company Profile
QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.
