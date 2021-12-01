Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for BellRing Brands, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for BellRing Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BRBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.40 million, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 345,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,797,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,192,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

