Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading 36.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $16.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $10.76 or 0.00018780 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00066733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00072195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,722.04 or 0.08238836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00095300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,408.68 or 1.00164469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00021882 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

