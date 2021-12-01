PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) Short Interest Down 31.7% in November

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth $109,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 11.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

