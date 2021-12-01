PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.940-$1.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32 billion-$2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.250-$9.250 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PVH. Wedbush began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.15.

Shares of PVH traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,360. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.90 and a 200-day moving average of $110.10. PVH has a 12 month low of $78.76 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.69%.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

