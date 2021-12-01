Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.69

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 12246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRPL shares. B. Riley downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $690.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.00, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,129.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 211,113 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,763,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

