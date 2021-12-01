Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $45.00

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 44.72 ($0.58), with a volume of 141776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.75 ($0.60).

A number of brokerages have commented on PUR. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £187.62 million and a P/E ratio of -8.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.57.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

