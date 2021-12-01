PumaPay (PMA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $628,895.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and $628,895.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.62 or 0.00245544 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00088998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,096,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

