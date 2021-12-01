Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $319.42 Average PT from Analysts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $320.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist upped their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $7.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.32. 7,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.16 and its 200-day moving average is $311.21. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $340.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

