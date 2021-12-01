Prudential Financial Inc. Has $277,000 Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Herc by 13.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Herc by 109.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

NYSE HRI opened at $170.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 2.83.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,622 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,811 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

