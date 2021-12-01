Prudential Financial Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,185 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 40.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 14,668.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after buying an additional 2,057,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,519,000 after buying an additional 1,582,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,173,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,531,000 after buying an additional 889,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 665.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 847,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after buying an additional 736,595 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHRT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of IHRT opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler acquired 22,615 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,880,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

