Prudential Financial Inc. Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $456,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $1,540,142. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

HLIO stock opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.77. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

