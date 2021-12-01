Prudential Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 3,901 Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSTL. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $304,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $141,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,760 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.05.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

