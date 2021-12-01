Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,746 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.58%.

SPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.79.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

