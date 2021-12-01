Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,565 Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 384,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

