ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Down to $7.78

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.78, but opened at $7.57. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 50,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 708.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.