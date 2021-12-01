ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $14.15

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $13.82. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 116,707 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

