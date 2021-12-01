Prometeus 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.56 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $15.85 or 0.00027062 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded up 0% against the dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $260.69 million and $6.56 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00045320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.29 or 0.00239569 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00087060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011611 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.