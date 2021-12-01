Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.61 Million Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.83% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDIV. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 401,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDIV stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $43.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.87.

