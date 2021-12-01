Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of Tenet Healthcare worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after buying an additional 67,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.91.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,444 shares of company stock worth $9,646,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THC. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

