Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 106.3% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 33,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 29,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.72.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $4,047,313.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,240,021 shares of company stock worth $100,025,781 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

