Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $186.94 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $242.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.42 and a 200 day moving average of $193.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

