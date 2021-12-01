Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 31,977 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,977 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GXC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.06. SPDR S&P China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.40 and a fifty-two week high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

