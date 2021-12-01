Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Insider Buys $21,850.40 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $21,850.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Clinton Tyler Stafford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 8,081 shares of Primis Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42.

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $375.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.08. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Primis Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after buying an additional 317,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,003,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 307,281 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 69,073 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

