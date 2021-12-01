Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $574,000 Position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,384 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Yellow were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yellow by 218.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after buying an additional 2,262,353 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yellow in the second quarter worth $5,765,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Yellow by 2,573.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 697,434 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yellow by 77.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 486,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yellow by 94.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 402,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

YELL opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Yellow Co. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.25.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yellow news, Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

YELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

