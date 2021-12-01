Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $548,000 Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Guess? were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Guess? by 96.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after buying an additional 654,757 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guess? during the second quarter worth about $6,952,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 38.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 157,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the second quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Guess? announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

