Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,874 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Conduent were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNDT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conduent during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Conduent by 53,625.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conduent during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.78 and a beta of 1.89.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNDT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.