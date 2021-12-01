Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 5,986 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MannKind were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNKD stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56. MannKind Co. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.82.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

