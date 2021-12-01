Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,284 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHRS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 554.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 60,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 110,457 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $5,894,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $58,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $4,611,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,172. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

