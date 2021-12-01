Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to post sales of $74.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.00 million. Premier Financial posted sales of $73.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $303.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $306.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $296.67 million, with estimates ranging from $293.20 million to $301.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Premier Financial.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

PFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

PFC opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.39. Premier Financial has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

In related news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Premier Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,364,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Premier Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 863,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Premier Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Premier Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Premier Financial by 16.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.