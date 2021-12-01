Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

APTS has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of APTS opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $697.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 40,381 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,780,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after buying an additional 26,328 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 270,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 153.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

