PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 91.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,720 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PPD were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of PPD by 13.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,845,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,971,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,658,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PPD by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 658,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 251,009 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPD opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.97. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

