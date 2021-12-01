Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Short Interest Up 107.1% in November

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Powered Brands from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POW opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Powered Brands has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Powered Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Powered Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powered Brands Company Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.