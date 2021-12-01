PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,500 shares, a growth of 116.5% from the October 31st total of 182,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,955.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCELF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCELF traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 812. PowerCell Sweden AB has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28.

PowerCell Sweden AB engages in the development and production of power systems for stationary and mobile customer applications. Its products include fuel cell stacks, and fuel cell systems. The firm also provides engineering advice from its fuel cell specialists. The company was founded by Per Ekdunge in 2008 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

