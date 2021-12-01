PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Update

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,300 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the October 31st total of 2,909,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21,401.5 days.

Shares of TNTFF opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. PostNL has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $4.53.

PostNL Company Profile

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

