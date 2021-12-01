PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Update

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,300 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the October 31st total of 2,909,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21,401.5 days.
Shares of TNTFF opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. PostNL has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $4.53.
PostNL Company Profile
