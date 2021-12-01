Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Portage Biotech Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on overcoming immune resistance. The company source, nurture and develop therapies for a variety of cancers. Its drug development pipeline portfolio encompasses products or technologies with established scientific rationales, including intratumorals, nanoparticles, liposomes, aptamers, cell penetrating peptides, and virus-like particles. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Portage Biotech in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

PRTG opened at $14.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. Portage Biotech has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $44.98.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Portage Biotech will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Portage Biotech by 35.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth $99,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

