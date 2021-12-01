Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 25.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 41,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,303 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth about $380,142,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 9.1% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 309,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth about $420,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,421. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PII opened at $111.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $92.58 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.60.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

