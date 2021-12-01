POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) versus Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Critical Comparison

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.9% of POINT Biopharma Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares POINT Biopharma Global and Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POINT Biopharma Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eagle Pharmaceuticals $187.80 million 3.28 $11.99 million $0.41 116.29

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than POINT Biopharma Global.

Profitability

This table compares POINT Biopharma Global and Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POINT Biopharma Global N/A N/A N/A Eagle Pharmaceuticals 3.14% 2.97% 2.18%

Risk & Volatility

POINT Biopharma Global has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and Eagle Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POINT Biopharma Global 0 1 2 0 2.67 Eagle Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

POINT Biopharma Global currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.89%. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.96%. Given POINT Biopharma Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe POINT Biopharma Global is more favorable than Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals beats POINT Biopharma Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a. The company is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L. Tarriff on January 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

