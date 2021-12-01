Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Short Interest Up 143.6% in November

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,500 shares, a growth of 143.6% from the October 31st total of 294,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after buying an additional 571,681 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $9,376,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $9,087,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $9,065,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLYM traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.46. 1,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.42%.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

