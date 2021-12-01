PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) were up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.12 and last traded at $33.12. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73.

About PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHTCF)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

