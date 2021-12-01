PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PLAYSTUDIOS.

A number of research firms have commented on MYPS. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.59. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, Director James Murren purchased 29,787 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

