Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.72

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.72 and traded as low as C$2.75. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.80, with a volume of 114,260 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.45. The company has a market cap of C$208.88 million and a PE ratio of -11.38.

About Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

