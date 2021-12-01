Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,217 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 745.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 898,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 792,080 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,723,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,111,000 after acquiring an additional 720,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,831,000 after acquiring an additional 574,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 503,651 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

